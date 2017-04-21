Celebrate Record Store Day With Decibel Flexi Series

You’ve probably heard all the hype about vinyl making its comeback, and I bet more than a few of you have your own album collections. With Record Store Day 2017 just around the corner (tomorrow, April 22), plenty of great special releases are about to hit the shelves.

What’s that? You don’t have time to hit up your local record store because you’re driving to the inaugural Decibel Metal and Beer Fest at the Fillmore Philadelphia? Decibel has you covered with the Decibel Flexi Series, a collection of rare and otherwise unreleased singles, covers, demos, alternate or live versions and more.

Recent entries into the Flexi Series include Crypt Sermon, With the Dead, Obituary, Panopticon, Kreator and dozens more. It’s easy to get these flexis delivered to your door each month: simply subscribe to Decibel. Deluxe subscribers get these EXTREMELY LIMITED flexis with every issue.