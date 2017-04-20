Hall of Fame Countdown: Cannibal Corpse's The Bleeding

Cannibal Corpse were in a unique spot in 1994, after already laying down a few of the more brutal death metal albums to get big distribution at that point; where does a band go from there? With fourth album The Bleeding, Cannibal Corpse decided it was time to get serious about more than just the horror lyrics; it was time to get serious about the songwriting.

It worked: the album is a phenomenal piece of '94 death metal, the songs crafted with attention to detail, the band clearly pushing well past their previous established boundaries, while (kinda) reining it in a bit when it came to the cover art, lyrics, and song titles (uh, yeah... kinda).

Our own Justin Norton inducted The Bleeding into our Hall of Fame in our May 2017 issue, which made us think the time was right to revisit the album and rank each song from worst to best, no small feat given that this was a band reborn, and extreme death metal re-energized.

10. An Experiment in Homicide

Nothing at all wrong with this short bruiser that closes off the incredible Bleeding proceedings, “An Experiment in Homicide” delivering 2:37 of fairly standard Cannibal Corpse, although at this point in the album the listener is well aware that “fairly standard” Cannibal Corpse pre-The Bleeding and post-The Bleeding now mean two very different things, as even this relatively simple song shows improvements over anything from their first three albums.

9. Force Fed Broken Glass

You can definitely accuse The Bleeding of being front-loaded, although these late-album songs are not anything to dismiss by any means: “Force Fed Broken Glass” delivers tons of the band's underrated labyrinthine riffs and lays down a truly disturbing mid-song breakdown/broken-glass-chowdown part. At 5:03, it's the album's epic, as well, and it works as song nine of 10, the band delivering a decent amount of creepy atmosphere, especially in the slower parts.