Demo:listen: Wearg

For all its belligerent blood-drunk enmity, Wearg’s frenzied attack, after multiple listens, reveals itself to be a thoroughly calculated demonstration of Wræcca’s and bassist Anstapa’s abilities. Still Heaðen War Metal is agonizingly brief. Thankfully, this is a demo so wanting more is by no means a bad thing. But be prepared to turn into a wendigo for this stuff, i.e. the more you get the more you want, the more you need. According to Wræcca Wearg are working on material for “a split with another like-minded band,” but refuses to divulge anything more. Afterward the duo will begin writing their full length for which they’ve already enlisted a session drummer. I’ve been sworn to secrecy regarding the identity of the session drummer, but think of the most appropriate drummer for Wearg’s sound that isn’t J. Read, and you’ve probably got the right guy in mind.