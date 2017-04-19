Video Premiere: The Wizards - 'Calliope (Cosmic Revelations)'

For their next trick, Spanish heavy rockers The Wizards will unveil the music video for their song “Calliope (Cosmic Revelations)” through Decibel.

The Wizards wear their influences proudly on their sleeves, and it’s easy to hear that the band draws influence from the likes of Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, The Cult and others. Led by bluesy guitar playing and emotive, powerful vocals, The Wizards add their own flair to the classic 70’s heavy rock sound.