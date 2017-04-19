Full Album Stream: Vomit Remnants - 'Hyper Groove Brutality'

With an album name like Hyper Groove Brutality, the band releasing the music better be ready to deliver. In this case, Hyper Groove Brutality is Vomit Remnants' newest release, and it certainly delivers.

Vomit Remnants have brutality and groove in spades as they unleash flattening riffs, machinelike drumming and fearsome guttural vocals. This is one of those records that will make you bang your head as the outfit go at it with an almost mechanical precision.