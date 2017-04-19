FULL ALBUM STREAM: CASKET HUFFER PREACHES "GOSPELS OF SCUM"

It takes a pretty goddamn nasty mix of sludge, crust, and top shelf death metal to live up to a name like Casket Huffer(!), but this Wisconsin quartet pulls it off on its fantastic, ridiculously under the radar full-length sneak attack debut Gospels of Scum.

"The only game plan was to make something scary and not overly technical with the occasional traditional metal moments," guitarist/vocalist Than Wilson tells Decibel. "We stuck to that without varying too much and developed what turned out to be a fairly unique style.

Indeed. And lucky for you there's no need to go desecrating around the graveyard looking for the thing, 'cause we've got your exclusive full album stream right here.