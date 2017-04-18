Track Premiere: Godhunter - 'Like Glass Under Black Fingernails'

Godhunter have also taken a renewed political stance.

“We have never been a band that shies away from social issues, but on Codex Narco we're added more layers of personal strife than ever before,” Godhunter’s David Rodgers explains. “On the surface this song is about a very real subject, the ant-walking alligators of Hiroshima. You can Google that if you want to be even more terrified about the prospect of nuclear war that our current President seems to be driving us towards.

“But this is also a metaphor about our personal lives constantly being assaulted by things like social media and overexposure. We're burning ourselves alive. To get this feeling across in the song, we recruited our long time friend Thorne to lay down these vocals. We needed someone that understands how we feel and has a voice that can covet that emotion and we couldn't think of a better person than him. Clay from Mountaineer plays guitar on this and Adam from Demon Lung plays bass on this song as well, making it the most collaborative effort on the album.”

Codex Narco features contributions from members of CHRCH, Demon Lung, Mountaineer, Thorne and Methra. All proceeds of the album’s sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Battleground Records and Baby Tooth Records release Codex Narco on May 19. Preorder the album here.