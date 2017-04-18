Drop Everything and Listen to Loss’ “The Joy of All Who Sorrow”

Loss operate at their own pace. Nashville’s preeminent funeral doom/death band dropped their demo in 2004, their debut full length in 2011. Now six years later, the quartet is poised once more to disrupt our lives and our collective unconscious with nine brand new threnodies of leaden, crushing melancholy. Ominously titled Horizonless, Loss’ sophomore effort more than makes up for the time spent waiting for it. As with Despond, their debut, here is a work that will take us years to fully and thoroughly appreciate.

Three weeks ago, Loss revealed “All Grows on Tears,” the third track from Horizonless. A song draped in mournful chords like funereal cerecloth at once light as gossamer and as heavy as the smothering hand of a colossus. “All Grows on Tears” is a perfectly chosen song for an initial peak at Horizonless. Wherein John Anderson’s bassline weaves its way through that lachrymose torrent like the plaintive song of some cosmic cetacean. And your pulse dims in kind as Mike Meacham’s whispered growls fall upon your ears. Like I said: Pure Loss. Right down to Tim Lewis’ ending lead.