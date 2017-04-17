With the Dead Unveil New Track “Vessel of Solitude” Via Decibel Flexi Series 

I miss Cathedral. You miss Cathedral. I miss the days when Electric Wizard were actually great. You miss the days when Electric Wizard were actually great. So, thank the dark lords for doom heathens With the Dead. The band—featuring former Cathedral/Napalm Death vocalist Lee Dorrian, ex-Electric Wizard/Ramesses guitarist Tim Bagshaw, former Cathedral bassist Leo Smee and ex-Bolt Thrower drummer Alex Thomas—will release the follow up to 2015’s Decibel Top 40-cracking self-titled debut on Rise Above later this year. But today, you get the first new jam from them in the short but sick non-LP track “Vessel of Solitude.”