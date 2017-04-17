Label Spotlight: Horror Pain Gore Death Productions

The main reason for starting Horror Pain Gore Death was to expose bands that I love to the underground and help those bands grow. I've always been a fan of local music and the initial idea behind HPGD really is to expose these Philly area bands to the world, work with up-and-coming bands from around the globe that I love and also reissue classic releases that I personally love to the masses. Very quickly I was approached by bands from all over who were interested in working with HPGD, and things pretty much snowballed from there. I still try to work with Philly-area bands as often as possible but I have an international roster now that is very diverse.



Can you tell us about a couple of your favorite releases you’ve put out?

One of my earliest and most favorite releases I've done on HPGD is the Lethal Aggression album Ad Nauseum. I was a huge fan of LA from the time Relapse reissued their classic demo and was honored when singer John Saltz (RIP) asked if I wanted to do the album. I was only a few months into the label and this was a huge release for me. Getting to work with Chris Reifert on a 3" mini CD from Eat My Fuk was awesome, I've continued to work with Chris many times through Abscess reissues and with Violation Wound. The Coffins/Spun In Darkness 7" was my first experience with a release selling out really quickly and having to repress. Coffins at that were my favorite active death metal band and i've continued to work with them over the years also.

Some newer bands that have memorable releases for me are Druid Lord (now signed to Hells Headbangers) and Hammer Fight (signed to Napalm Records). I've also had the privilege to reissue the legendary debut album from Deceased, Lesch-Nyhan's classic demo and the Master album Faith Is In Season. I've also done releases with bands like Agathocles, Anatomia and Haemorrhage, all of which are bands I've been a fan of for years.



What do you have coming up that you’re looking forward to releasing?

A lot of awesome releases are in the works, I don't want to spill the beans on everything but i'm excited to be working again with bands like Organ Dealer, Violation Wound and Sacrificial Slaughter, and very excited to be working with Birdflesh. Stay tuned to horrorpaingoredeath.com for details! I am also vending Maryland Deathfest inside at Soundstage on Friday this year which will be awesome.

What do you see the future of HPGD being as the label continues to grow?

My one goal for the future of HPGD is to continue releasing music that I love to the world. It's passion over profit for me and I will continue to release music for as long as I can... I didn't imagine the label growing to the size it has now and i'm very proud of the label. Thanks to everyone for the support, and especially to people who still buy CDs and are loyal to the scene. Cheers!