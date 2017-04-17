General Admission Tickets For Decibel Metal And Beer Fest Just $35

Did you get your tickets to the inaugural Decibel Metal and Beer Fest THIS WEEKEND at the Fillmore Philadelphia? Featuring headlining sets from stoner/doom legends Sleep and grindcore masters Agoraphobic Nosebleed plus an appearance by Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine on Saturday, there’s something for everyone at the festival.

“Metal & Beer” tickets are officially sold out but don’t despair— one-day general admission tickets are just $35, and the entire weekend just $65!

Check out the full lineups for each day below and get your tickets here.

SATURDAY:

Agoraphobic Nosebleed

Municipal Waste

Immolation

Panopticon

Krieg

Crypt Sermon

(Special appearance by Dave Mustaine)

SUNDAY:

Sleep

Pig Destroyer

Withered

Khemmis

Falls of Rauros

Cemetery Piss