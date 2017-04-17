Challenged Hate: Fisher House Foundation

In exchange for a confirmed $50 or more donation to Fisher House Foundation, we offer you space to review—in 150 words or less—an album of your choice and the first five submissions will be printed in next month’s issue of Decibel. Are you a band or label looking for some inexpensive promo? Are you an opinionated loudmouth who wants to express why the new Mastodon record sucks? Or are you an old fart and want to remind people why Entombed’s Clandestine is better than Left Hand Path?

Make your contribution any time after April 24, 2017, email Decibel at resist@decibelmagazine.com with proof of donation and, the choice is yours! If you’re not one of the first five to donate, don’t worry: any additional contributors will have their reviews compiled and posted on the Decibel website.

Before you click that “Donate Now” button, please read these terms and conditions:

1. Decibel has editorial control over your submission. We do our best to ensure the highest quality product for our subscribers and general readership. Grammar, spelling errors and factual inaccuracies will be tidied up prior to publication. We don’t want to misrepresent your opinion—we’re just helping you clearly articulate it.

2. Personal attacks, racial epithets, threats of violence or any other language deemed to be unacceptable will automatically make your review ineligible for submission. We’re a magazine, not a message board. Take that shit to 4chan or the FBI.

3. But I don’t support any of these charities and I resent the fact that I’m losing a page of the magazine because you do. Decibel will sell one fewer page of ad space in every issue featuring Challenged Hate. So, magazine editorial will not be sacrificed.

4. Decibel will use discretion regarding the album chosen for review and may deem certain albums unacceptable for entry. In our nearly 13 years of covering the metal scene we have published editorial on bands that many have deemed offensive for any number of reasons—founded or otherwise. We pride ourselves in keeping an open mind, but albums with overly racist, misogynistic, or similarly reprehensible content will not be accepted.