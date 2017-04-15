Unleashed to feast at Onion Maiden, a heavy metal-themed vegan restaurant

Criswell, who’s played bass in numerous Pittsburgh-based black and death metal bands (check out Wrought Iron), aided in summoning Onion Maiden from nothingness.

“I drove over most of the equipment in my van,” explains Criswell, reflecting on that first Onion Maiden event. “The show had a good turn out. We got some positive reviews and we thought, ‘Hey, maybe we should do this more often.’ So we got asked to do a couple more shows, then we started asking people if they needed food for events, and things just kind of slowly and naturally progressed. We got invited to some local Pittsburgh festivals and had positive experiences, and we slowly started to think that maybe this could be more than just a hobby.”

When I ask Criswell how owning a restaurant is like being in a band, his fiance Ngo answers instead.

“We’ve all played in bands, Dutch,” she says. “Elyse [Hoffman] plays (vocals) in Eyeroll, and I play with Brooks [Criswell] in Sandblaster, and other random metal/punk bands before. I think there are similarities especially with how we run Onion Maiden. When it came to our pop ups it was like prepping for a show and the menu was like our set list. As a vocalist, sometimes you come up with a name of a song before the actual song and vice versa. That happens with us, too. Elyse came up with the name ‘Pandanzig’ and then came up with donut to fit that. Another example is our ‘Straight to Hell’ salad. It is a Vietnamese-influenced salad which we had a hard time naming but ultimately named it after the Clash song about the Vietnam War. Another similarity to playing in a band is scheduling. For two years we all worked full time jobs while being in Onion Maiden. Scheduling a meet up is like trying to get a few knuckle heads together for band practice. You expect that people all have work on a new dish (song) and followed through on making the necessary contacts with people about vending (shows).”