For Those About To Squawk: Casket Huffer, Altar Of Betelgeuze, Necrowretch

Casket Huffer, from Wyoming of all places… is releasing Gospels Of Scum on Hibernation Release. I gotta say, aside from the utterly killer band name, there are some things about this release that are confusing. So this was supposed to hit the streets last October, and is out now? In April? Well, regardless, it’s coming out and it’s something you should perk your human ears up too… This is a great mix of death, grind, thrash, black and, like, I dunno, uhh, Casket Huffer. A band with this many genre styles usually has a hard time of keeping things sounding original and fresh, but CH can pull it off. This is pretty beaking cool I must say, and for a band I’ve never heard of before, color this bird impressed. So, the next time you’re in Wyoming, make sure to get a breath... 7 Fucking Pecks.