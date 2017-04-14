Demo:listen: Fetid

Fetid’s demo was released only a few weeks ago on pro-cassette from Headsplit Records, that PNW-based purveyor of gore, madness and sleaze. So if you're a collector you had better get your tape while you still can because Fetid seem dead set on global domination. The trio will tour the land down under with Sewercide this summer. “I was going to fly down to play the drums for Sewercide on a handful of dates for their upcoming Indonesian and Australian tour as it were, so it wasn’t too hard to get Chelsea and Clyle to join in on that,” explains Rhea. “None of us have been [to Australia] so we are all pretty fuckin’ keen to say the least. Certainly looking forward to meeting all the ‘heads down there, getting to play death metal with those maniacs [in Sewercide] every night and learn even more sick lingo.”

Rhea also promises that “a run of long sleeves” are coming down the pike, featuring the demo artwork (which, incidentally, was drawn by Fetid’s bassist Loh), plus a new shirt featuring a Yuri Kahan design. Those will be available at upcoming Fetid shows and on the Headsplit Records website for those who live not on the west coast nor in Australia. Meanwhile the trio are already hard at work on their full length. Ah, yes, the future is bright and full of terror thanks to gnarly assemblages like Fetid.