'Blekkmetal' Documentary Gets Second U.S. Screening at Cinedelphia

The Norwegian black metal scene of the 1990’s and the circumstances that allowed the scene to flourish are relatively common knowledge to those already invested in the genre but for the uninitiated and fans who wish to delve further into the genre, Blekkmetal is here to help.

Half-concert film, half-documentary, Blekkmetal is centered around the 2015 one-off festival of the same name to celebrate the genre’s roots. Originally premiered in April of 2016 (exactly one year ago today), the film receives its second United States screening on Wednesday, April 19 at Cinedelphia in Philadelphia, PA.