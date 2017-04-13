Track Premiere: Endon - 'Born in Limbo'

Label founder Aaron Turner also commented about the release of Through the Mirror being part of Hydra Head’s “relaunch:”

“Working with Endon was a must for me. Whether by releasing the tapes on SIGE, touring together, reissuing MAMA on vinyl via Hydra Head or working together on this new album in a more focused/dedicated fashion. Endon represents everything I’ve ever wanted the label to be: forward-thinking, provocative, inventive and emotional. Though their delivery is in some ways primal and impulsive, they are very intentional in the way they go about their art - there is nothing random or confused about what they’re doing. This is music that needs to be heard and I wanted Hydra Head to be the vehicle for dissemination because I feel so strongly about it.

As far as this Endon album and the new Oxbow being part of a ‘relaunch’ of Hydra Head, that is only partially accurate. These two releases represent an experiment - if the label can handle doing a small number of new titles and everything that entails and I feel good about the way it’s all going, I may attempt one or two more before the year is out. There is no certainty about the future of the label - at least as far as the long term is concerned. I love the label, I love the artists we work with and it would be very hard for me to let go of it completely. It’s also been a major struggle to keep it going and find a balance between the energy devoted to it and the rewards reaped from that level of devotion. One day at a time is how I am approaching it at the moment - and right now I feel very excited about Endon and Oxbow. Everything beyond that is still up in the air.”

Through the Mirror is out on June 2. Preorder it here.