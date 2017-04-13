Primitive Origins: Dust – 'Dust'

They follow up that proto-doom monster with “Often Shadows Felt,” a twangy acoustic '70s rock song that actually has an alright amount of dirge in it, although those insane late-song keyboards basically tell us all how to get to, how to get to Sesame Street. Still, points for effort, and closer “Loose Goose” (look, it was 1970, don't worry about it) is a completely hectic boogie-rock-on-11 tune that is definitely worth a listen and probably raised a lot of hay off the grounds in the local barns or wherever bands of this size and sound were playing in 1970 (which is, in all seriousness, something worth spending much time thinking about, discussing, and researching: the buildings where these genres were born in were often so insignificant on the outside but held nights of great, monumental, and near-forgotten importance).

While not breaking much ground in the development of extreme metal, Dust's debut is a rockin' good time, most noteworthy for those of us wondering about the development of the extreme sonics we enjoy today for the inclusion of “From a Dry Camel” (can't believe I didn't make fun of that title first time around, it's insane), a song that definitely takes early doom sounds to places that few—such as the mighty Sabbath—had even considered in 1971.

Dust's Dust – The Decibel breakdown:

Do I need to be stoned to listen to this?: No, although those '70s blues jams do tend to go on a bit, don't they?

Heaviness factor: Like many of the records covered in this series, inconsistent: these proto bands just didn't know what to do with themselves sometimes, which resulted in fast rockers next to blues rockers, which, in turn, resulted in a lot of almost-excited heshers.

Obscura Triviuma: You may know drummer Marc Bell by what he was later called: Marky Ramone. Yup. Bassist Kenny Aaronson has played with an astounding who's-who of rock, from Michael Monroe to the New York Dolls.

Other albums: The aforementioned Hard Attack; get both albums on one 2013 reissue on Legacy Recordings.

Related bands: Way too many to mention, but apart from the ones referenced above, there's Billy Idol, Foghat, Mountain, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Yardbirds, and many, many more.

Alright, fine, if you must: Just have a couple drinks ready and you should be fine.