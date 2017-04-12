A Conversation With Nightbringer (Full Interview)

Ar-Ra’ad al-Iblis: I think it is safer to say that Nightbringer is rooted in what could loosely be defined as the western esoteric tradition as a whole. For various reasons however, the term hermeticism has now and then become synonymous with this tradition although that might to some degree lead to problems of specification, (I suppose.) For instance, we have time and again been highly drawn to neoplatonic philosophy in our work, which at least from a classic standpoint should be distinguished from hermeticism although they obviously share plenty of similar traces. These similar features can to some extent be found in a variety of religious and philosophical schools and sects throughout western history and although they have come to superficially change through the specific context they are brought into; the inner core always remain the same. They all speak of man’s true origin as a spiritual being which carries the spark of the divine source of all reality within itself and then in extension of how this spark can properly be revealed and cultivated.



Nightbringer's religious perspective strikes me as relatively open and inclusive, especially when compared with the convictions associated with more orthodox black metal outfits. You appear willing to interlace "truths" from any worthy discipline, no matter how disparate. To hear the band reference the Qabalah was especially striking to me given the historical, (read: oftentimes anti-Semitic,) context of black metal. Has your philosophy always been this comprehensive?



Ophis: My spiritual perspective and inspirations have changed little since I first became involved with Nightbringer. I was always interested in diverse traditions- after all, there would have to be some level of universality to such things if there is truth to it, similar in a way to how modern science confirms a theory through repeatable experimentation. Speaking just of such a figure as the Adversary, one can find traces in diverse places, and in fact it would be odd if this were not the case. The Qabalah we have found to be of interest is really Hermetic Qabalah, if such a term be permitted, which has closer relations to Platonism than it does to Judaism. In general, I don't see any reason to limit oneself when it comes to such things, though one must be fastidious and not become lost in a kind of syncretistic mish mash.

Naas: The gnosis these seemingly diverse beliefs and systems might reveal belongs to no one particular people or time. It is divine and like all things divine in origin, is received from the divine, not constructed by man. I believe that truth is indeed perennial and indivisible, it only gains apparent differentiation via the lens of culture and time from which it is perceived, and by how it is applied and approached. In regards to the master student relationship, this is central to the concept of initiation and without such a link the life blood of any “living tradition” ceases to flow. There is, however, the possibility of reception of such knowledge via spirits, dreams, what have you, and which has in one form of witchcraft been referred to as the “lonely path”. The concept of spontaneous gnosis or innate transcendence without the catalyst of reception or initiating intelligence is all but unheard of.

On this note, you radiate the attitude of perennial students of your own evolving convictions, which is refreshing but also serves to underscore your sincerity. Other outfits who claim comparable spiritual attitudes often appear to equate the idea of discipleship with weakness and subordination. This approach seems self-defeating and lacks respect for the profundity of the sort of mysteries Nightbringer alludes to, honoring the mere posture of "mastery" as opposed to valuing the journey itself and actual advancement along the path. Do you sometimes find yourself frustrated by these sort of shallow overtures associated with the scene or is Nightbringer too absorbed in its own evolution to be ruffled by such aesthetic frippery?



Ophis: I think that within Black Metal you can tell the ones who have a real connection to the transcendent- they always express a sense of awe and deference to that which is greater than the all-too-human. It is a rare thing to have true mastery of anything, even more so when it comes to spiritual things. It is no weakness to admit that the normal human ego is an impoverished thing; the greater can only have an elevating effect on the lesser, so it is not a matter of servility. However, as Prometheans, we think there is something within man that is potentially Divine, so we do not grovel. Grandiose claims should certainly be met with skepticism, but in general, I don't care to question the integrity of someone else's path, I'm more concerned with my own. It will always be the case that those with eyes to see will see.