FULL ALBUM STREAM: ITALY'S VALGRIND INVOKE THE POWER & THE GLORY OF THE "SEAL OF PHOBOS"

Coming at its beguiling brand of blackened death metal with what feels like as much reverence for Emperor and Paradise Lost as Morbid Angel, long-running Modena, Italy quartet Valgrind hit a new high-water mark on Seal of Phobos, a diverse, assured slab of extreme metal full of deftly executed heavy riffage, pitch-black atmospherics, and hairpin turns.

"Seal Of Phobos is not exactly a concept EP, but it follows the path started with [2016 full-length] Speech of The Flame, focusing on the mythology and history of ancient Mediterranean civilizations, battles, and darkest funeral rituals," vocalist/bassist Daniele Lupidi tells Decibel. "Musically, it's our most straightforward, brutal material -- without forgetting the melodic touches and solos that have always been part of our sound."

We've got an exclusive stream of the epic new EP -- which drops this Friday -- below. Preorder the physical and digital copies from Everlasting Spew here and here, respectively.