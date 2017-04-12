Decibel Metal And Beer Fest Merch Revealed/
Less than two weeks remain until Decibel Metal and Beer Fest at the Fillmore Philadelphia, a weekend that won’t soon be forgotten. And while you’re celebrating, why not get something to remember the fest?
Decibel will have commemorative T-shirts, pint glasses and beer steins for sale at the festival, which you can check out below. All the swag was printed by Metal and Beer Fest co-sponsors Blue Collar.
If you haven’t seen it yet, check out the lineup below. EXTREMELY LIMITED “Metal & Beer” tickets remain — get yours now!