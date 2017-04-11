Full Album Stream: Funeral Tears - 'Beyond the Horizon'/
Beyond the Horizon, funeral doom project Funeral Tears’ expansive third album, is a heavy, mournful slab of music.
The solo project of Russian musician Nikolay Seredov, Beyond the Horizon is firm yet diverse. Varied vocal delivery including screams, growls and even spoken word passages in addition to mournful guitar melodies and crushing doom keep the album interesting.
Funeral Tears will release Beyond the Horizon through Cimmerian Shade Recordings and Satanath Records on April 13. Preorder it here.