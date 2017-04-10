Track Premiere: BardSpec - 'Fire Tongue'/
BardSpec, the ambient project of Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson, was born at Roadburn's 2015 edition, has evolved into a complete entity including Today is the Day's Steve Austin working guitar/effects to create mesmerizing soundscapes.
"Fire Tongue" uses soft and mercurial synthesizers and guitars combined with a light but driving beat that moves the song forward, creating an almost hypnotizing feeling.
By Norse will release Hydrogen on June 23. More info here. The band will perform an album release show at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, NY as well.