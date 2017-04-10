Label Spotlight: Deathrash Armageddon/
Japanese label Deathrash Armageddon is run by Yukiteru Asai, releasing a slew of evil-sounding releases generally rooted in thrash metal. Decibel caught up with Deathrash Armageddon to delve into some of their recent and future releases.
You can find Deathrash Armageddon on Bandcamp and their website.
Vomit of Doom - Magnus Cruelty
Argentinian blackened thrash outfit Vomit of Doom have released an impressive body of work in a very short time, including two demos, three splits, three EPs and a full-length album, since 2010. Magnus Cruelty rides on fast riffs, galloping drums, evil-sounding production and blackened vocals.
Gladiador - I... Requiescat in Pace
Gladiador have a strong foundation in thrash and speed metal that they round out with blackened influences. Speedy thrash riffs and solos are found throughout the album, which shows less blackened influence than previous demos Sounds of the Antichrist and Montado a la vieja guardia. Gladiador originally released In... Requiescat in Pace independently in 2014.
Kalterit - Blackground
Deathrash Armageddon released Blackground, Kalterit’s debut EP, late in 2016. Like most of Deathrash’s catalogue, Kalterit have a background in thrash but the blackened influences on Blackground are more noticeable than most of Kalterit’s labelmates. Tremolo picking, blast beats, pained shrieks and buzzsaw guitars recall second wave black metal dueling with thrash.
Master of Cruelty - Archaic Visions of the Underworld
Archaic Visions of the Underworld is Master of Cruelty’s second full length, a slab of blackened death metal. Despite (or maybe because of) lo-fi production, Archaic Visions of the Underworld’s distortion-soaked guitars and growled vocals draw you in. Master of Cruelty shift between tempos often, going from mid-tempo to full-speed-ahead blackened death with little warning.
Evil Madness / Infant Death - Split
There’s nothing blackened about Evil Madness’ side of their split with Infant Death. The Chilean thrashers rip through four traditional, high-energy thrash metal songs; you may need to confirm you’re still in 2017 with the old-school sound of their contribution. On the other side of the split, Infant Death unleash incredibly fast, noisy blackened thrash. Sinister vocals and blistering solos slice through the walls of sound Infant Death create.