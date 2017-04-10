Decibel Metal and Beer Fest Brewery Profile: Three Weavers

Three Weavers

Inglewood, CA

Start Date: 2014

Signature Metal Beer: Blood Junkie Imperial Red IPA

The bands that will be performing at the upcoming Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on April 22-23 in Philadelphia are no doubt familiar to Decibel readers, but we wanted to shine a little light on the craft beer underground by spotlighting the breweries that will be pouring their beers at the festival. When a brewery teams up with a metal label (Prosthetic) to brew a beer, it’s a pretty safe bet they’re a good fit for our festival. Brewmaster Alexandra Nowell gives us the lowdown on Three Weavers.

What did you think when Prosthetic first approached you to brew a beer with them (the Blood Junkie Imperial Red Ale)?

I’m always excited to collaborate with new people, so when EJ Johantgen from Prosthetic approached us about brewing a beer, we were all over it. We basically agreed to make something incredibly hoppy and strong, and with the Imperial Red being one of my favorite styles, crafting an aggressive, blood red beer seemed like the perfect fit for the project.

It turned out to be a Gold Medal winner at the World Beer Cup in 2016, but more importantly, has it turned on a lot of metal fans to your beers?

It sure did, and our team is immensely proud of that accomplishment. I think we already have a pretty healthy following of metal fans, but I’m sure that releasing Blood Junkie in a bottle covered in killer art from Dan Mumford definitely brought a few more into the fold. We have really limited reach, in terms of distribution, and we still regularly receive requests for the beer.

Will you continue to bottle it and keep it on tap or was it a one-time thing?

Blood Junkie has a permanent home in our seasonal line up, and we release it as our winter/holiday offering. It’s done incredibly well in our portfolio of beers, and it’s a personal favorite of mine and several members of our staff.

Why should attendees of first annual the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest seek out Three Weavers beers at the festival? Give Decibel readers your best pitch.

Basically, we’ve taken a killer beer (Blood Junkie) and let it rest in 10-year bourbon barrels from High West in Park City, Utah. You want this, your mouth wants it, so do the right thing and come drink it with Chris and me.

Any upcoming projects you want to tell us about?

Cans! We’re launching cans in July, which is I think is massive. That, and expect many more experimental and barrel-driven releases from Three Weavers in the future.

Tickets to Decibel Metal & Beer Fest are EXTREMELY LIMITED so, go here now!