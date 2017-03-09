Video Premiere: Nathaniel Shannon And The Vanishing Twin - 'Trespasses'

Nathaniel Shannon and the Vanishing Twin presented an unsettling yet captivating collection of songs compiled from a decade of bedroom recordings last fall with Tresspasses. Shannon’s spoken word-style vocals over haunting and minimalist instrumentals lended a creepy atmosphere to the record.

Shannon ups the creepiness with a new video for “Trespasses,” which shows Shannon’s ghostly face appearing over shots in a graveyard, against a brick wall and a the bathroom floor. It’s not as gory as the blood-soaked video for “Debutantes,” but it adds another unsettling piece to his macabre collection.

You can pick up Nathaniel Shannon and the Vanishing Twin’s Trespasses via Aqualamb here.