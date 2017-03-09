Video Premiere: Nathaniel Shannon And The Vanishing Twin - 'Trespasses'

Nathaniel Shannon and the Vanishing Twin presented an unsettling yet captivating collection of songs compiled from a decade of bedroom recordings last fall with Tresspasses. Shannon’s spoken word-style vocals over haunting and minimalist instrumentals lended a creepy atmosphere to the record. 

Shannon ups the creepiness with a new video for “Trespasses,” which shows Shannon’s ghostly face appearing over shots in a graveyard, against a brick wall and a the bathroom floor. It’s not as gory as the blood-soaked video for “Debutantes,” but it adds another unsettling piece to his macabre collection. 

You can pick up Nathaniel Shannon and the Vanishing Twin’s Trespasses via Aqualamb here

Photo by Dean Chooch Landry

