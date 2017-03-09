Primitive Origins: Salem Mass – 'Witch Burning'

Primitive Origins is a column where we'll look back at proto-metal and early metal that deserves a bit of your battered eardrum's attention. We're keeping it loose and easy here: there's no strict guidelines other than it's gotta be old, it helps if it's obscure, and it's gotta rock out surprisingly hard for its context. Pscyh-ed out proto-metal from the late '60s? Of course. Early attempts at doom metal from the '70s? Hell yeah. Underground Soviet metal from the early '80s? Sure. Bring it on. Bring it all on.

This time around, we're looking at a band that dips its toes into early progressive rock, proto-metal, and proto-occult rock all at once: the mysterious Salem Mass. Info is foggy, but looks like these guys were generally based in Idaho although made some attempts at toughing it out in Portland as management was out there.

Also, lore has it that one of the first Moog synthesizers (serial number 23) was used for the recording of this album