"GET THE KID WITH THE SIDEBURNS": 90'S METALLIC HARDCORE GREATS REVERSAL OF MAN TALK 5 CLASSIC TRACKS

Even judged alongside its contemporaries from those fertile, boundary-obliterating metallic hardcore glory days of the late 90s, the discography of Tampa, Florida's late, great Reversal of Man -- a singularly potent amalgamation of powerviolence, post-hardcore, grind, indie, and impossibly abrasive hardcore -- stands out and, in many ways, remains ahead of its time nearly two decades after disbanding.

"Reversal of Man was a reaction to growing up in the early 90's hardcore/punk scene in Central Florida," vocalist Matt Coplon tells Decibel. "There were minimal shows here due to both Florida's not-very-conducive geography for touring bands and the backlash from the state's violent, neo-Nazi threat spilling over from the late 80's. We took what we could get...and those into goth, indie, punk, death metal, and hardcore melted together, attending any and every show that came through town. And then at some point, in the mid 90's, Instead of pining on what band would make the trek down our peninsula, the Central Florida punk/hardcore scene began making it's own music instead: Assück, Palatka, End of the Century Party, Scrotum Grinder, Combat Wounded Veteran, Hope Springs Eternal, Floor, Dragbody, etcetera...



"In a short period of time, our ethos shifted from doing everything in our power to leave the state, to doing everything we could to stay."

To celebrate the digital re-release of the band's catalog via Archivist Records, Coplon kindly agreed to give Decibel the inside scoop on five of Reversal of Man's most beloved jams...

1. "(These) Hills Have Eyes"