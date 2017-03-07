Track Premiere: Hate - 'Asuric Being'

The opening to Polish death metal outfit Hate’s new song, “Asuric Being,” has a military-sounding introduction with drum rolls on the snare before launching into full-force decimation.

Like a machine, Hate plug away with machine-like drumming and alternate between faster, more aggressive sections and slower, heavier sections. The accompanying video flashes the lyrics on screen next to military-looking standards. Though Tremendum will be Hate's tenth studio album, the band is clearly not about to slow down.