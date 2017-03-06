Today Is The Day’s ‘Temple of the Morning Star’ Inducted Into The Decibel Hall Of Fame/
Today is the Day’s boundary-smashing and influential 1997 album Temple of the Morning Star (deluxe reissue coming March 24 via The End Records) is a classic extreme metal album that has had an undeniable influence on much of extreme music since its release 20 years ago.
Temple of the Morning Star is the latest addition to Decibel’s Hall of Fame series. You can read the seven-page story about the making of the album in the Decibel Tour issue of Decibel (available here).
