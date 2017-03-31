Video Premiere: Deathrite “Into the Ever Black”

How Deathrite have managed to mostly fly under the radar of death metal lunatics beyond New Wave of Old-School Death Metal thrill-seekers is a mystery. Their 2015 Prosthetic debut, Revelation of Chaos, belies their German heritage for early Dismember-styled death metal ferocity strengthened by a Nihilist/Entombed-inspired punk backbone.

A week from today (April 7), the band unveil their first new recording since Revelation in the form of an extremely limited 7-inch EP called "Where Evil Arises." But today Decibel offers an early taste with the video for EP track “Into the Ever Black.”