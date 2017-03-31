For those About to Squawk: Waldo's Pecks of the Week

What’s up, beak freaks? It’s your old boy Waldo here to spew venom and hate all over some poopy releases. Maybe, just maybe, they’ll be good...



Warbringer have released their new jam, Woe to the Vanqished, on Napalm Records. Is there like a “metal album title generator” that I’m unaware of? I mean, I do understand what the title means, just like, uh, sounds really metal, I guess. Anyway, this being on Napalm aside (I personally celebrate zero of their catalog), this is OK. Thrash metal, that’s for sure. This is reminiscent of Sanctuary, Death Angel, has some melodic leads a la Exodus, all while managing to sound like Warbringer. Production wise, this is very clean, and gives an overall sterility to the record, which, in this case, isn’t a good thing. Song wise, think of a modern version of classic thrash, the aforementioned Death Angel, Exodus, things like that. This is better than its predecessor, and not a bad record, but isn’t like kicking my feathered ass. 6 Fucking Pecks.