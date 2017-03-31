Demo:listen: Felled

Currently based in Eugene, Oregon, Felled imbue their earthen and imaginative black metal with exquisite folk melodies, ethereal violinwork, and pensive passages of rainy doom. While Bonfire Grit is Felled’s demo, guitarist/vocalist Cavan Wagner and drummer/vocalist Jenn Grunigen played together previously in an outfit they called Moss Of Moonlight. You can hear hints of Felled’s coming greatness in their former band, but with the full lineup, Wagner and Grunigen, have truly found their voice. As Grunigen tells it, “Regardless of the name, the project is a continuation of Cavan’s writing, and of the collective ideas, stories, evocations that began in 2010. Felled sprung from Moss of Moonlight, but is very much its own creature—we have a full lineup of artists now, each contributing in their own way. And the sound is different. Darker. Deeper. More mature.”