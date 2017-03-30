With the Dead Record Exclusive New Track for the Decibel Flexi Series!

Doom metal supergroup With the Dead are the latest addition to the monstrous Decibel Flexi Series! The band—featuring former Cathedral/Napalm Death vocalist Lee Dorrian, ex-Electric Wizard/Ramesses guitarist Tim Bagshaw, former Cathedral bassist Leo Smee and ex-Bolt Thrower guitarist Alex Thomas—have an eye towards releasing their second studio LP later this year through Rise Above. But if you don’t want to wait that long to get a taste (i.e. this flexi track, which won’t appear on the record), you’ll need to obtain an active Deluxe Decibel subscription by 9am EST on Monday April 3. Don't blow it.