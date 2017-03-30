Track Premiere: Sarcasm - 'Silent Waves Summoned Your Inner Being'

There’s nothing sarcastic about this: Swedish death metallers Sarcasm are streaming a new track below, exclusively through Decibel.

'Silent Waves Summoned Your Inner Being' comes from the long-running band’s second full length, Within the Spheres of Ethereal Minds. Sarcasm originally formed in 1990 and released a series of demos and EPs until 2000. They participated in two compilations in 2011 and 2015 before releasing their first full-length, Brutal Dimensions, in 2016.

Within the Spheres of Ethereal Minds will be released on April 28 through Dark Descent Records. You can grab a copy in their store here.

