Justify Your Shitty Taste: Pantera’s “Reinventing the Steel"

Elsewhere, we’ve got “Death Rattle,” which finds Anselmo mining his extreme tendencies for one of the band’s heavier tunes, and the kinda-silly but mainly-totally-ruling “We’ll Grind that Axe for a Long Time,” the title of which I always actually loved.

And on it goes, for 10 songs of maximum-power Pantera metal, the band bravely sequencing the album so it gets more difficult and dark as it goes on. Sure, Pantera were operating at a slightly more restrained level than we were used to at this point, which made it seem like a letdown at the time, but now with the kind glow of time and distance it’s become clear that Reinventing the Steel is an album fully worth justifying (even if the cover is beyond justification, which, we’ll admit, it totally is).

Pantera didn't end up grinding that axe for a long time after this album was released, and looking back on this era of the band, the only axes being ground, seemingly, were between members, which casts a grim shadow over this material. But let's stop remembering all that, and let's give this album the love it deserves as a last will and testament of one of the biggest and baddest metal bands the mainstream ever had to deal with, this album the final gasping of breath of a huge, dying metal behemoth, one that kept going until the wheels fell off in the best of ways, ending with this quick explosion that we can now look back on and realize is one hell of a good album. In a way, Pantera are still grinding that axe with their legacy, and we are all still grinding that axe, and this album is a part of the soundtrack to our grinding that should no longer be overlooked.