Full Album Stream: Abduction - 'To Further Dreams Of Failure'

One-man black metal outfit Abduction was touring before they even had a release out. Formed under the name Necroface to support Nocturnal and Scythian on tour, the sole member (known as A|V) released a cassette and soon after signed with Lithuanian label Inferna Profundus Records to release a full-length, which is streaming in full below.

To Further Dreams of Failure includes the three song cassette demo and two new songs. Each embraces raw, depressive black metal. According to the album description, “To Further Dreams of Failure is an experiment in black art aesthetics. Entirely self-produced by Anoma, it is a document of the journey through countless shades of chaos and conflict, existential fear and crippling loss, leading finally to self reflection…”

April 6 sees the full release of To Further Dreams of Failure. You can preorder it here.