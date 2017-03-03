Track Premiere: Deathwish - 'Rock N Roll's One Hell Of A Drug'

You might remember crossover hardcore/thrash unit Deathwish from previous Decibel appearances, and today the band is ready to unleash more new music on you. “Rock N Roll’s One Hell of a Drug” comes from their upcoming full-length, Unleash Hell, and is another fine offering from the Wisconsin band.

Deathwish proudly displays influence from bands like Motorhead and Midnight, bringing a high energy punk attitude. Once they release Unleash Hell, Deathwish will be on the road extensively to support acts like D.R.I. and MDC, as well as a European tour.