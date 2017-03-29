UPDATE!: "Metal & Beer" tix for April 22 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest date are SOLD OUT!

The “Metal & Beer” ticket option for the Saturday April 22 date of Decibel Metal & Beer Fest is officially SOLD OUT. Also, only 12 “Metal & Beer” tickets remain for the Sunday April 23 date, featuring headliners Sleep and Pig Destroyer. So, if you want to taste all the beers on hand from 17 of the most metal breweries on earth, don’t wait another minute and click here.

General admission “Just Metal” tickets (starting at $35) are still available for each day. But, really, with a lineup also including Municipal Waste, Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Immolation, Withered, Panopticon, Khemmis and more, how long do you think those are gonna last? DON’T BLOW IT.