Full Album Stream: White Willow - 'Future Hopes'

Norwegian art rockers White Willow have always incorporated elements of progressive rock into their music, and on their seventh disc, Future Hopes, they continue to explore that path.

Future Hopes is nothing if not diverse; each song on the album sounds different, from the soundscapes of “Where There Was Sea There Is Abyss” to the guitar heavy sounds of “Animal Magnetism.” The album also experiments with electronic and acoustic sounds, making it an unpredictable listen.

Stream the entirety of Future Hopes below. White Willow release the album through Lasers Edge on March 31. Get it here.

