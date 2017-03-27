CONTEST: Win A Pair Of Tickets To Berserker IV Fest!

In case you missed last week’s post about Berserker IV, we here at Decibel would like to get you caught up on this all-out-rager of a show. The two-day event takes place on April 14 and 15 at the Crofoot in Pontiac, Michigan and features a great lineup including GWAR, Eyehategod and the return of Mike IX, OFF! and a slew of other killer bands.

The whole event has been organized by Child Bite (who are also performing that weekend) frontman Shawn Knight and his wife Veronica. Berkserker IV is hosting over 25 bands, and the kind people behind the festival are giving you a chance to go FOR FREE.

To win a pair of tickets to the fest, enter in one of two ways:

- Email us at db_contest@redflagmedia.com with the subject line “Berserker IV” and the band you’re most stoked to see in the body of the email

OR

- Share our post on Facebook and comment the band you’re most excited about. Be sure to like the page too!



The winner will be contacted next Tuesday (April 4).

If you’re not the betting type, you can also buy tickets here and listen to the bands playing Berserker here. Don't delay on this, because it's a weekend of full-force music that isn't to be missed.