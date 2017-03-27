Label Report: Witches Brew

Label Report is a new weekly column shedding light on underground labels releasing extreme metal, whether it's death, black, thrash, heavy, speed, doom or something else! This week is Witches Brew.



Hailing from Germany, Witches Brew have spent the last fifteen years releasing a multitude of thrash, death and heavy metal albums, EPs and splits. While they’ve released albums from heavyweights like Toxic Holocaust in the past, Witches Brew haven’t slacked off in recent years.

Bands from around the globe call Witches Brew home, releasing new recordings as well as reissuing rare or out-of-print gems. For the first edition of The Label Report, sink your teeth into a few of the label’s recent choice cuts.