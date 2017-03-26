Top 5 Death Metal Albums Marred by Terrible Production

4. At the Gates – The Red in the Sky is Ours

1992 (Deaf)

At the Gates have spoken openly about their dissatisfaction of The Red in the Sky is Ours production. To quote then-guitarist Alf Svensson in our Hall of Fame article, “I remember discussing the choice of studio a lot, but I can't remember why we ended up choosing ART Studios. But, after all, it was convenient for us since it was located in Gothenburg. We didn't really have the money yet (not even a signed record deal, actually), and I remember that the studio was really expensive. After a few days we realized that he [producer Hans Hall] didn’t have the first clue about metal. And certainly not death metal. I still remember the surprise on Hans’ face when Tomas started sound checking the vocals for the album. ‘Is this the way it is supposed to sound?’” Clearly, At the Gates were young—around 18—and inexperienced, the lack of a label deal and significant funds also put stress on the recording sessions. Nevertheless, while The Red in the Sky is Ours borders in skinny—sound-wise—there’s a bit of charm in its non-heaviness. Actually, that charm, as Svensson discusses, is pure anger mixed with unbridled innovation. Kingdom fucking Gone, indeed!