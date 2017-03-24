Gabriel "Negru" Mafa (1975-2017)

In describing the band, Negru once said in an interview:

"Negurã Bunget is a black fog coming from a deep dark dense forest. The name tries to picture somehow the kind of atmosphere, both musical and spiritual we'd want to create through our music. It has also a symbolical nature, standing for the inexpressible parts of our ideology. The two words are also from the Tracic substrate of the Romanian language (the oldest one, containing about 90 words) as the interest for our local history and spirituality is something of crucial importance and meanings for us as a band.

Zirnindu-sa is from Ancient Romanian meaning something like turning to black, dying... Sala molksa is even older than the Romanian language. Both words came from Indo-European language, the mother of all modern languages. Its semantic content is in close connection with our Dacic ancestors supreme spiritual value: the immortality.

Maiastru sfetnic is probably the hardest one to put in English. Although is in a more up to date Romanian language the two words are really close to a Romanian point of view. Would be something like a spiritual advisor, magic protector or majestuous counselor in English, though it's completely different in Romanian."

Negura Bunget is perhaps best known for the 2006's Om, but has released other great records like Măiastru Sfetnic and Măiestrit. As you can tell from Negru's own words, much of his work with the band aimed to bring the listener into a different time and place. Indeed, the use of a seemingly endless array of instruments brings many different colors into the standard black metal pallete. And with a wealth of music left behind, fans have much to explore.