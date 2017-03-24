Demo:Listen: Sickdeer

How did Sickdeer form and start playing together?

[Guitarist]Garo and I have been writing music together for over a decade, but we decided to take things more seriously at some point in 2015. [Vocalist] Andre and I had played together in our first band when we were very young and reconnected musically more recently, which ultimately lead to the formation of Sickdeer. Our formation came at a point in time when the three of us were all on the same page as far as our aspirations in playing music.

Did you have any particular driving artistic desire or ambitions for what you wanted Sickdeer to be?

We want Sickdeer to be a collaborative effort of all our artistic abilities and inspirations, which centers on writing dark and extreme music.

How have your shows been so far? How often do you perform, and where?

Every show we have performed has been amazing, from meeting new friends and great people to just having a good time together as a band. We've played extensively in D.C., we try to play as many shows as possible and are looking to play as much as we can to support the new album.