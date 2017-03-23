Track Premiere: Mourners Lament - 'As Solemn Pain Profaned'

Hailing from Valparaíso, Chile are old school doom/death purveyors Mourners Lament. Inspired by the older works of influential groups like Paradise Lost, Anathema and My Dying Bride and newer acts like SubRosa, Mourners Lament channel flattening heaviness and mournful melodies on their debut, We All Be Given.

Album opener “As Solemn Pain Profaned” begins with spacious, clean guitar before leading into slow, heavy riffs and vocals that hold palpable sadness. Mourners Lament switch seamlessly from distorted instruments and reverberating growls to clean instrumentals and spoken word, which helps to build the melancholy atmosphere on We All Be Given.

Hear “As Solemn Pain Profaned” below. We All Be Given is out through Hammerheart Records on April 20.