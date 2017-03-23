EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW & TRACK PREMIERE: METALLIC HARDCORE TRAILBLAZERS PULLING TEETH TO REISSUE CLASSIC "MARTYR IMMORTAL" LP; RETURN FOR ONE-OFF REUNION SHOW

Hopefully you held onto a least one tooth...

To celebrate the 10 anniversary of Martyr Immortal, Pulling Teeth -- a ferocious, restless entity that brilliantly Frankenstein-ed a slew of extreme music elements into a completely idiosyncratic whole during its stunning seven year run -- is dragging itself away from the cold embrace of the grave long enough to reissue that landmark metallic hardcore masterwork and perform the LP in its entirety at a one-night-only performance at this year's This Is Hardcore Fest. Get psyched.

"Pulling Teeth was constantly evolving musically from its inception to its demise -- and that’s probably my favorite overall aspect of the band," the band's guitarist Dom Romeo tells Decibel. "For us Martyr Immortal came from a time and place where the only thing we cared about was sounding vicious, and playing as many shows as possible."

In the following in-depth, candid interview, Romeo -- now an official member of the legendary Integrity -- talks about the origins of Pulling Teeth's unlikely reunion, the band's unique and enduring legacy of brutality, tattoos memorializing crimes against music, metallic hardcore love connections, and more.

First, however, enjoy this exclusive stream of a track off the upcoming remix/remaster, out this summer on A389 Recordings.