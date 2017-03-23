Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Brewery Profile: Tired Hands

Tired Hands

Ardmore, PA

Start Date: 2012

Signature Metal Beer: HopHands

The bands that will be performing at the upcoming Decibel Metal & Beer Fest on April 22-23 in Philadelphia are no doubt familiar to Decibel readers, but we wanted to shine a little light on the craft beer underground by spotlighting the breweries that will be pouring their beers at the festival. In this one, we feature one of the two Philly area breweries, Tired Hands, run by Jean Broillet IV, who brews their “strange and beautiful beers.”

How does it feel to be one of the “home team” breweries at Decibel’s inaugural Metal & Beer Fest?

We are proud to be a part of Pennsylvania brewing heritage. I am an indigenous Pennsylvania brewer, so to speak; I grew up here drinking Victory and working in their retail shop and my first professional brewing job was with Weyerbacher in Easton. I also brewed at Iron Hill in West Chester for five years. We have a wonderful heritage of delicate German brews here in PA, which are some of the beers I enjoy drinking the most.

A couple years ago you had Municipal Waste drummer Dave Witte in to brew a habanero stout called Play Fast. Have you done other collabs with musicians/bands?

Most certainly. SunBather with DeafHeaven; Yellow and Green, and Purple with Baroness; People Person with Pissed Jeans; Only Void and Devoid of Redemption with Pallbearer; and Savage Gold and Death Tripper with Tombs.

What’s the most metal beer Tired Hands brews?

HopHands, our precious American Pale Ale.

Why should attendees of first annual the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest seek out Tired Hands beers at the festival? Give Decibel readers your best pitch.

We will be stoned and calm, and we know a bunch about beer and metal. And we are consistently voted the best brewery in PA, and are a top 100 brewer in the world, as per Rate Beer. And I think our beer tastes really good.

Are you working on any upcoming projects?

We are almost finished building our third brewery, which we have dubbed the Dispensary. We are also building a General Store two doors down from our first brewery, the BrewCafe, on Ardmore Ave.

