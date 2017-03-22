TRACK PREMIERE: INDIA's HEATHEN BEAST DELIVER BLACKENED GRINDCORE SUBVERSION ON "IT'S ONLY A MINOR INCONVENIENCE"

Sometimes there are things in life which you cannot just let pass. Sometimes you have to speak up and not be a silent spectator.

So wrote undercover provocateurs Heathen Beast in announcing its new full-length ambush $cam, inspired and enraged by the Indian government's November, 2016 demonetization decree perhaps best described and contextualized in this recent Forbes article:

At 10 p.m. on November 8th, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that on the stroke of midnight all 500 and 1,000 rupee notes — 86% of the currency in circulation — would cease to become legal tender.

Set against a blistering sonic backdrop of top-shelf blackened grind, the Beast pulls no punches on feral tracks such as "Surgical Strike (De-modi-tisation)," "If the Army Can Do It, So Can You," "Fuck Poor People, I Have PayTm," "If You Disagree You Are Anti-National, Go to Pakistan," and "It's Only a Small Inconvenience," which Decibel is pleased to exclusively premiere below.