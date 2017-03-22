Berserker IV Fest Organizer Talks Festival, Bands Playing

Berserker IV is one hell of a festival, taking place over two days (April 14-15) at the Crofoot in Pontiac, Michigan. This year's lineup features GWAR, Eyehategod and OFF!, plus more than a two dozen other bands. Organizer Shawn Knight talks more about the festival and the bands in this Decibel guest post.



We’re going pretty fucking big this year with Berserker. Veronica & I are incredibly lucky to be partnered up with our host venue, The Crofoot, an awesome 3-stage complex that is perfectly suited for what we want to do. It’s gonna be a blast running around this place.

The 14-year old inside me hasn’t stopped shitting his pants since we announced GWAR as one of our headliners. They always play an infamous club in Detroit (rhymes with Barpos) that has terrible sound & comes with the added benefit of high crime levels, so I think all Michigan bohabs will appreciate the change of venue.

Our other headliner is EYEHATEGOD from New Orleans. What makes this show particularly special is that it’ll be singer Mike IX’s return to the stage after a long period away due to serious health issues. The man was on death’s door, and had a liver transplant just a couple months ago. Now he’s coming out of forced early retirement to celebrate his birthday with us!

As for the other 28 bands playing Berserker IV, not to mention 10 more that are playing our free PREserker kick off show, here’s some clarification on some of the acts whose similar names might cause a little confusion…

=====

2 Worms